Farm Bureau survey shows Thanksgiving dinner cost up 20%

Spending time with family and friends at Thanksgiving remains important for many Americans and this year the cost of the meal is also top of mind. The American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74, or 20%, increase from last year’s average of $53.31.
“The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – costs more than last year, at $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. That’s $1.81 per pound, up 21% from last year, due to several factors beyond general inflation,” states an American Farm Bureau Federation release.
“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year, states the release from AFBF.
“We’re all aware of the factors that have played into the higher costs in 2022. Supply chain disruptions have jolted Missouri farmers and ranchers all the way back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and have only grown more troublesome this calendar year. The war in Ukraine continues on, impacting exports of grain, fertilizer and other necessary products for both global food production and consumption. Surging federal spending has increased the deficit and caused inflation to spike,” said Garrett Hawkins, the Missouri Farm Bureau president.
Cryan added the supply of whole turkeys available to consumers should be adequate this year, although there may be temporary, regional shortages in some states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year.
“Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food – both here in the U.S. and globally – while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs,” said Cryan.
The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
“We should not take our food supply for granted,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Supporting sustainable productive agriculture in the U.S. and globally is imperative. As many of us gather with family and friends for a special meal, it’s a time for giving thanks and doing our part to help those who can’t afford a big holiday feast,” he added. “State and local farm bureaus across the country have strong partnerships with local food banks and I’m proud of their collective efforts to help ensure no one goes hungry.”
“Our farmer and rancher members have not only risen to the challenge to make adjustments and maintain production levels, but county farm bureaus throughout Missouri continue to partner with food banks to help address hunger year-round,” said Hawkins.
In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey also includes ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans, in an expanded holiday menu. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost by $17.25, to $81.30. This updated basket of foods also increased in price (up 18%) compared to 2021.
“It’s not all gloom and doom. Cranberry lovers are the real winners this year, as a 12-ounce bag of fresh berries is down 14% to $2.57,” said Hawkins.
This year’s national average cost was calculated using 224 surveys completed with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites. They looked for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.
The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. The informal survey provides a record of comparative holiday meal costs over the years.
