Farmers markets returning to Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Those looking for farm-to-table produce or goods made by local artisans will have their fill with the return to Smithville of two farmers markets.

Downtown

Smithville Farmers and Makers Market, sponsored by the Lions Club, is accepting applications for a limited number of vendors. The market will run 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, June 2 to Sept. 15, in Courtyard Park, located of Main Street downtown.

“We allow farmers who grow their produce and artisans who create handmade items. We do not allow resale, direct sales, flea market items, food trucks or mobile boutiques,” states a post on the market’s Facebook page, @smithvillefarmersandmakersmarket.

Questions and application requests for vendors can be emailed to farmersandmakers@gmail.com.

American Legion

Another market, Smithville Lake Farmers Market, runs 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday during warm weather months starting this week on May 6. The market is located at the American Legion post, 2607 Missouri Highway 92.

For more on the lake market, including how to become a vendor, search “Smithville Lake Farmers Market” on Facebook.