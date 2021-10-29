FBI investigates KC bank robbery

The FBI office in Kansas City is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday, Oct 26, at a U.S. Bank location at 6161 NW Barry Road.

According to investigators, the robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a female suspect, described as 5-foot-3 with long black braids and wearing a black Chiefs sweatshirt and dark colored baseball cap with black a face mask, carried a black folder and manila envelope into the bank.

The woman allegedly approached the teller, produced a demand note and brandished a gun.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Kansas City Division at 512-8200, the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or file a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.