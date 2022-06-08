In an operation dubbed “Blue Ghost,” dozens were arrested for suspected crimes against children in stings in Missouri and Kansas.

Of the 32 arrested in the Homeland Security Investigations operation, 15 were from Missouri, in the areas of Independence and Clay and Platte counties. Another 17 were arrested in the Wichita, Kansas area.

“I am extremely proud of all of the special agents, analysts and officers whose hard work and dedication made this operation a success,” said HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area of operations R. Sean Fitzgerald. “Our joint commitment to protecting children has removed these 32 dangerous individuals from our streets and hopefully sends a clear message to others looking to harm children.”

Between May 17 and 19, HSI Wichita and the Wichita Police Department targeted adults “willing to travel for the sexual exploitation of a child,” which resulted in the arrest of the 17 individuals for crimes related to aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex and the purchase of commercial sex acts, states a release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

From May 31 to June 2, HSI Kansas City and Kansas City Child Exploitation Taskforce partners conducted Operation Blue Ghost stings in Missouri. During this operation, law enforcement agencies including Clay County Sheriff’s Office targeted adults “willing to travel for the sexual exploitation of a child,” states the ICE release.

“During this phase, 15 additional individuals were arrested for crimes related to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, sexual trafficking of a child, furnishing pornographic material to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting prostitution, aggravated human trafficking, sex trafficking, obscenity and morals offenses, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony evading, felony property damage, attempted statutory sodomy and attempted statutory rape,” states the release.

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.