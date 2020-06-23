LIBERTY — Liberty Fellowship of the Concerned will hold an online community prayer breakfast starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 27 via Zoom. The speaker is Jeremy Tucker, superintendent of Liberty Public Schools, who will discuss his leadership journey. RSVP via email to umkc.riggs@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

The Fellowship of the Concerned has been around since the 1960s, when a group of leaders worked to stamp out injustice. The group looked at the lack of adequate and fair housing for African-Americans in Liberty along with the burgeoning civil rights movement which united black and white business and spiritual leaders.

The group continues to honor the memories of Sam Houston, Julian Houston, Joe Wally, John Pritchard and many others who started the organization by providing charity for six decades.