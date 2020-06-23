LIBERTY — Liberty Fellowship of the Concerned will hold an online community prayer breakfast starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 27 via Zoom. The speaker is Jeremy Tucker, superintendent of Liberty Public Schools, who will discuss his leadership journey. RSVP via email to umkc.riggs@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
The Fellowship of the Concerned has been around since the 1960s, when a group of leaders worked to stamp out injustice. The group looked at the lack of adequate and fair housing for African-Americans in Liberty along with the burgeoning civil rights movement which united black and white business and spiritual leaders.
The group continues to honor the memories of Sam Houston, Julian Houston, Joe Wally, John Pritchard and many others who started the organization by providing charity for six decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.