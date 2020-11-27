LIBERTY — Around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Missouri Highway Patrol, assisted by Clay County Sheriff’s Office, made a felony car stop near the Seaport building plaza on Kansas Street in Liberty.
Sgt. Andy Bell, one of the public information officers for the highway patrol's Troop A, said OnStar was alerted about the stolen vehicle and the highway patrol tracked the vehicle from Jackson County into Liberty.
Bell said Devion E. Harris, 20, was charged with tampering with a vehicle as a result of the stop. The one passenger, a minor 15 years of age, was also taken into custody and will face the juvenile court system.
“Mr. Harris was taken into custody without incident,” Bell said.
