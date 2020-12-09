LIBERTY — Every two years, elections are held for the City of Liberty mayoral seat, four City Council seats, one from each ward, and four honorary positions. The next municipal election will be held April 6, 2021.

According to the city, qualified individuals can file for office in person Dec. 15 through Jan. 19. On Dec. 15 and Jan. 19, filing hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other days, filing will be available during posted business hours. Current posted hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. may be subject to change in accordance with the Mayor’s Health and Safety State of Emergency Proclamation.

The qualifications for mayor and city council inlcude: be a citizen of the State of Missouri; be at least 21 years of age; have resided within the city of Liberty city limits for two years preceding the election date; be a registered voter in Liberty; and be a resident in the ward for which they are running.

Liberty’s mayor is elected to a two year term. City of Liberty council members are elected to four year terms. The current expiring terms are Mayor Lyndell Brenton, Councilman Harold Phillips, Councilman Rae Moore, Councilman Jeff Watt and Councilman Gene Gentrup.

Those interested in filing for the honorary positions of City Clerk and City Treasurer must meet the same qualifications as outlined for Mayor and City Council. Candidates for the honorary City Constable and City Auditor must be registered, qualified voters in Liberty.

During the filing period, individuals wanting to file for office must come in person to City of Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas, to the Administration Department window and fill out a Declaration of Candidacy and provide a photo ID to the Deputy City Clerk.