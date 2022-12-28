Legacy Memorial.JPG

In June to mark Juneteenth, Masons from Missouri and Kansas helped unveil the new Liberty African American Legacy Memorial in Liberty.

CLAY COUNTY — The year that was 2022 was one of many impactful moments. As we in the Courier-Tribune newsroom looked back on the top headlines from the year, several themes emerged. They are presented in this two-part series. Part I looks at the first half of the year, while the second, publishing in the Jan. 5, 2023 edition, looks at the last half of 2022.

Liberty High principal takes state’s top honors

Dr. April Adams, Liberty High School principal, gets to chat with her family via Zoom after the announcement was made that she is Missouri’s 2022 Secondary Principal of the Year.
Smithville third-grader shines in junior ninja warrior competition

It’s not all seriousness in the Brown home gym. There is some monkeying around for father and son, Reggie and RJ. RJ, a third-grader at Maple Elementary in the Smithville School District, won second in the National Ninja League World Finals in Greensboro, N.C.
Boys Aren't Blue

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson will be retained in Liberty and Liberty North high school libraries.
Warrior Activity Center

At an open house in late May, the Smithville Warrior Activity Center opened.
Galloway release county audit findings

Clay Commissioners listen as State Auditor Nicole Galloway presents her office’s audit findings of the county. Galloway’s office gave the commission a “poor” rating, the lowest rating possible.
Clay County celebrates bicentennial

Dr. Cecelia Robinson, a member of the Clay County Bicentennial Commission, speaks to the crowd June 4.
Baby formula shortage felt in Northland

In Liberty May 13, store shelves normally full of infant formula at Walgreens off West Kansas Street were bare.
Liberty Hospital’s birthing center staff enjoys baby fever

One of the 10 nurses in the Liberty Hospital Birthing Center who was pregnant, Alison Harrell, was due May 27.
New chief

After nearly 37 years at the helm of Kearney’s police department, Chief Tom Carey, at left, retired Jan. 10. Carey has served in the department’s top role since May of 1985. Also on Jan. 10, Tom O’Leary, at right, who was serving as a detective and captain in the police department, was sworn in to replace Carey. O’Leary started with the city’s police department as a patrolman in 1994.
Ryan Weeks

Ryan Weeks was first reported missing from Smithville this spring.

Social media giant coming to Northland

This rendering shows the expected look of Meta, formerly Facebook’s, nearly 1 million-square-foot data center that is being constructed in Golden Plains Technology Park.

Liberty Ford Stamping Plant

Additions to the Ford Stamping Plant continued in 2022. The latest is a 55,000-square-foot expansion of industrial space.
Jeff Billings

Longtime area photographer Jeff Billings, seen here, passed away. The photography community along with local high school athletics teams have mourned the loss.
Larry Holley passes

The Liberty and William Jewell athletics communities continue to mourn the loss of longtime leader Larry Holley.

