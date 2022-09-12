The first of two trials for a northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Garland J. “Joey” Nelson, who has been held in custody without bond since his arrest in 2019, was indicted on charges of mail fraud and unlawful transport of firearms in the Western District Court of Missouri.

