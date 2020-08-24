First responders on scene of possible drowning at Cap Fed Sports Complex

LIBERTY — First responders are on scene at Capitol Federal Sports Complex, located at 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210 in Liberty, to investigate a possible drowning.

Liberty fire and police were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. A woman entered the water in one of the facility ponds and did not resurface.

Kansas City Fire Department’s Rescue Division is assisting in the investigation and is currently in the water.

