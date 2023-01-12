Fisher-Price and Kids2 reannounced recalls of sleepers this week after more infant fatalities have been reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement.
The Fisher-Price recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers was first announced April 12, 2019.
"At the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances. Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least eight fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement,” reads a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The Fisher-Price recall includes all 4.7 million Rock ’n Play Sleepers. It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.
The commission again stated customers should immediately stop using the product, which rocks babies to sleep in a cloth-covered cradle, and to contact Fisher-Price or Mattel for refunds or vouchers. The sleepers were sold for between $40 and $149 at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target and online at Amazon, the commission reported.
Mattel can be reached at www.mattel.com then clicking on “Recall & Safety” or by calling (866) 812-6518 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.
The Fisher-Price sleeper recall is not the only sleeper recall reannounced this week after infant deaths. All 694,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers have also been recalled. The initial recall of these sleepers was also in 2019.
A total of 15 infant fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.
“Eleven deaths were reported to have occurred before the recall, including five deaths previously reported by CPSC and Kids2 at the time of the original recall,” reads a statement from the safety commission. “Four fatalities were reported to have occurred after the recall was announced.”
The Kids2 Sleepers were also sold nationwide. Retailers like Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online sites sold the sleepers between March 2012 and April 2019 for between $40 and $80.
“Consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund,” reads the safety commission report on the recall. “It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.
Kids2 can be reached by phone at (866) 869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday or by visiting www.kids2.com and then clicking on “Recalls” for more information.
