Each year on June 14, National Flag Day honors Old Glory and commemorates the adoption of the United States flag that took place June 14, 1777.

On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation deeming June 14 as Flag Day.

“It is the anniversary of the day upon which the flag of the United States was adopted by the Congress as the emblem of the Union," he said. “On that day rededicate ourselves to the nation, ‘one and inseparable’ from which every thought that is not worthy of our fathers’ first vows in independence, liberty, and right shall be excluded and in which we shall stand with united hearts.”

Since 1777, the design of the flag has been officially modified 26 times. For 47 years, the 48-star flag was in effect. In 1959, the 49-star version became official on July 4. President Dwight Eisenhower ordered the 50-star flag on Aug. 21, 1959.

Seventeen-year-old Robert G. Heft of Ohio designed the 50-star American flag. His was one of the more than 1,500 designs that were submitted to Eisenhower.