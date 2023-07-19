Ford plant threat deemed ‘not credible’

After hours of searching the Ford plant in Claycomo Tuesday night and into Wednesday, Clay County Sheriff's Office reports the threat made Tuesday, July 18, was not credible. Early morning shifts resumed at the plant Wednesday, July 19.
CLAYCOMO — After hours of sweeping the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, investigators deemed the threat “not credible,” states a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
“We and our partner agencies have finished searching the Ford plant. We did not locate anyone inside and have determined the threat was not credible,” Sheriff’s office PR Manager Sarah Boyd wrote on the sheriff’s office website around 2:30 a.m.
The search lasted for several hours and involved tactical units from the sheriff’s office, Kansas City Police, the FBI, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Liberty police and North Kansas City police. Law enforcement help also came from Gladstone police, Missouri Highway Patrol, Pleasant Valley police and Claycomo police. Claycomo and Kansas City fire departments also responded to the scene.
"We need that additional manpower because of the scale of this building," said Boyd of the massive vehicle assembly plant.
A heavy law enforcement presence first responded to the plant around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, after a call came into Ford's safety and risk management team that prompted a call to 911. The call to Ford came from a man claiming to be a disgruntled employee at the plant who was armed with guns and explosives.
"He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant," said Boyd at the scene Tuesday.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Boyd told reporters at the scene investigators were not sure if the call was a case of swatting, making a prank call to law enforcement to bring out a large law enforcement presence, as no man with a gun has been seen on site and no gunshots had been reported. However, investigators took the threat seriously and the night shift at the plant was halted, Missouri Highway 69 was shut down around the plant and workers evacuated to allow for investigators to sweep the plant out of caution.
Boyd said during the call, the alleged employee provided a name of a supervisor who does work in the paint area of the plant, but the name the caller provided for himself did not match employee records.
“We have checked with pinging the phone and it comes back as a spoofed number," she told reporters at the scene, adding law enforcement had not been able to make contact with the caller since the initial call.
Investigation into the source of the threats is ongoing.
