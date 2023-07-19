Ford plant threat deemed ‘not credible’

After hours of searching the Ford plant in Claycomo Tuesday night and into Wednesday, Clay County Sheriff's Office reports the threat made Tuesday, July 18, was not credible. Early morning shifts resumed at the plant Wednesday, July 19.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

CLAYCOMO — After hours of sweeping the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, investigators deemed the threat “not credible,” states a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“We and our partner agencies have finished searching the Ford plant. We did not locate anyone inside and have determined the threat was not credible,” Sheriff’s office PR Manager Sarah Boyd wrote on the sheriff’s office website around 2:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.