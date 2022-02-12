A Smithville man and former Kansas City area volleyball coach pleaded guilty Feb. 10 in Leavenworth County District Court in Kansas to sexual exploitation of a child.

Levinson Gibson, 27, of Smithville, was charged in connection with an investigation that began nearly a year ago when investigators were told Gibson solicited nude photos via Snapchat of a 15-year-old girl volleyball player. At the time, Gibson was a coach with the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

A search warrant was then executed at Gibson’s workplace in Kansas City. Soon after, Gibson resigned. The former coach was interviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on July 21, 2021, and allegedly admitted to requesting and receiving photos of the girl.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Gibson in August for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson turned himself in to jail staff at Leavenworth County Jail in Kansas.

According to court records, sentencing is scheduled for March 30.