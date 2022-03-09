KEARNEY — Former Kearney coach and teacher Bryant Hummel pleaded guilty, according to his attorney, to one count of misdemeanor harassment after being originally charged with misdemeanor sexual misconduct and pleading not guilty to that charge.

A Clay County judge sentenced Hummel to two years probation.

Hummel, a former math teacher and defensive line football and assistant girls wrestling coach, was charged with misconduct in the fall after court documents stated Hummel exposed himself in 2020 to two female students in a classroom and again via Facetime after school.

“Hummel did tell them if they told anyone, it would jeopardize their grades ...,” states the probable cause statement in connection with the misconduct case. The probable cause statement also alleged Hummel later video called the students while exposing himself and asked them to expose themselves to him. Hummel was also accused of asking the students to come to his residence when his family was not home.

District leaders said they were made aware of allegations in April of last year. For months prior, allegations circulated in the tight-knit community and on social media. The name of the staff member was not released by the district at that time, but social media allegations included reports of a high school teacher, who was also a coach, being escorted off school property by law enforcement.

Hummel was replaced as a high school coach last summer, but initially remained under teaching contract and allowed to return to a classroom setting after allegations surfaced and an internal investigation was conducted. According to School Board President Mark Kelly, Hummel’s return to school was not in the same teaching capacity as in years prior to administrators learning of allegations. Hummel had been employed with district since 2017.

In a previous interview, Kelly told the Courier-Tribune the internal investigation, standard for any allegations of possible wrongdoing, was unable to gather the same information as police obtained, hence Hummel’s allowance to remain a district educator for a period of time.

After initially being charged with sexual misconduct, Hummel was removed from teaching.

In addition to probation, Hummel must surrender his teaching certificate.

