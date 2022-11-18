CLAY COUNTY — A former Northland football and coach who faces a felony charge of statutory rape will not be put on trial until sometime in 2023 after having a pretrial conference in Clay County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Josh Hood, who was most recently the head football coach at Park Hill High School until 2020, had no comment for Kansas City news reporters as he walked into the courthouse.
A Clay County grand jury indictment charged Hood in 2021 with second-degree statutory rape, citing the crime occurred in 2010, the same time he had been employed as a coach and teacher at Staley High School. Hood, 45, pleaded not guilty last year.
Around the time Hood was charged, North Kansas City School District told reporters “the district had absolutely no knowledge of any incidents nor charges and first heard of the indictment in Clay County through a media inquiry."
In a released statement, the Park Hill District said, “While we are still not aware of any reports or allegations from his time working in Park Hill, we encourage anyone who might know of any improper behavior to report it to us right away.”
In the released statement from the time of the indictment, Park Hill stated Hood had not started working for the district until 2013, but was suspended without pay as soon as the district learned of allegations against him.
“Since he voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate as part of a guilty plea earlier this week, we will not need to take steps to get it revoked, and this officially terminated his contract with Park Hill,” the district wrote in the 2021 released statement. “The charges against him were from his time working in other school districts.”
News of the Clay County indictment and Hood’s related plea came within a week of him pleading guilty to eight charges of sexual crimes in Jackson County including statutory sodomy, statutory rape and child molestation. He was charged with the crimes stemming from his time as an educator and coach at Holden High School in the early 2000s. Holden High School in Johnson County, Missouri.
A new hearing date for Hood in the Clay County court is scheduled for Jan. 5.
