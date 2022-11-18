Josh Hood

Josh Hood

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY — A former Northland football and coach who faces a felony charge of statutory rape will not be put on trial until sometime in 2023 after having a pretrial conference in Clay County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Josh Hood, who was most recently the head football coach at Park Hill High School until 2020, had no comment for Kansas City news reporters as he walked into the courthouse.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

