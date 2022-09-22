Former Oak Park teacher gets 5 years probation for sex contact with student
Submitted photo

KANSAS CITY — Former Oak Park High School teacher and coach Gregory Sims was sentenced to five years of probation after a three-year prison sentence was suspended following his pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a student in 2021.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Sims pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual contact with the student. A search warrant stated the student told investigators the pair had sex 14 times, including on school grounds. The student also told investigators Sims gave her money to buy emergency contraceptives. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Sims was indicted, pleaded guilty and sentenced the same day.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.