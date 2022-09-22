Former Oak Park teacher gets 5 years probation for sex contact with student

KANSAS CITY — Former Oak Park High School teacher and coach Gregory Sims was sentenced to five years of probation after a three-year prison sentence was suspended following his pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a student in 2021.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Sims pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual contact with the student. A search warrant stated the student told investigators the pair had sex 14 times, including on school grounds. The student also told investigators Sims gave her money to buy emergency contraceptives. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Sims was indicted, pleaded guilty and sentenced the same day.
According to investigation documents, the two began a casual relationship in March of last year. The relationship allegedly escalated to a sexual one last September.
Susan Hiland, director of media and public relations for North Kansas City Public Schools, confirmed Sims worked at Oak Park from August 2016 until January of 2022. Oak Park district leaders placed Sims on leave and confiscated electronics issued to him by the district as part of the investigation.
"NKC Schools outlines expectations in accordance with board policy for all staff and works hard to ensure our students have a safe learning environment," Hiland told Kansas City news media in a statement. "Anything less will not be tolerated. We are working with our law enforcement partners during this investigation."
According to investigation documents, surveillance footage from the school campus showed Sims and the student in non-instructional areas and outside school hours. The student involved also provided investigators with copies of text messages that were sexual in nature between the two and told investigators the pair exchanged videos that were also sexual in nature.
As part of the plea, Sims must give up his teaching certificate and will serve 30 days shock time in the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
