Former student charged after making threat against William Jewell College

After the threat-related campus closure, William Jewell's campus reopened March 1 with added security and law enforcement patrols and safety measures in place, including Clay County Sheriff's Office personnel near White Science Hall.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Dominic A. Lee, a former William Jewell College student and Kansas City, Kansas resident, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat after allegedly making a threat online last week toward William Jewell College.

According to a Liberty police, the threat was made Feb. 27 on social media app Snapchat in a group called "Jewell Freshman Fakers" and told several tagged individuals to "take the day off tomorrow" from classes. Police were then notified.

