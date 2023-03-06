Former student charged after making threat against William Jewell College

After the threat-related campus closure, William Jewell's campus reopened March 1 with added security and law enforcement patrols and safety measures in place, including Clay County Sheriff's Office personnel near White Science Hall.
LIBERTY — Dominic A. Lee, a former William Jewell College student and Kansas City, Kansas resident, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat after allegedly making a threat online last week toward William Jewell College.
According to a Liberty police, the threat was made Feb. 27 on social media app Snapchat in a group called "Jewell Freshman Fakers" and told several tagged individuals to "take the day off tomorrow" from classes. Police were then notified.
In the probable cause statement, police said after investigating with the college's security, law enforcement learned the Snapchat account that made the threat belonged to Lee.
Police said Lee has been allegedly known to have access to weapons in the past and should be considered dangerous. Two years ago, the former student was dismissed from the school after being deemed a threat to himself and others.
According to court documents, Lee, who was on the football team while a student, was dropped from the team, suffered academically and asked to leave the campus in 2021 after suffering mental health issues.
"Due to Mr. Lee's known mental health issues and previous interactions with staff, photographs of Mr. Lee with firearms, William Jewell College is taking Mr. lee's threat seriously," reads the probable cause statement.
As a result of the threat, in-person classes on the college campus were shut down Feb. 28, and Liberty police sought the public's help in locating him after he was not found at his residence.
Lee was later located Feb. 28 in Kansas City after police responded to a Interstate 35 and Independence Avenue to reports of a person firing a gun at traffic from an overpass. According to court documents, Lee was in possession of a Glock when taken into police custody.
A warrant was served for the charge Friday, March 3, and Lee is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. He remains under guard by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Bond is set at $100,000.
After the threat-related campus closure, William Jewell's campus reopened March 1 with added security and law enforcement patrols and safety measures in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.