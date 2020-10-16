Free clothing giveaway in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Smithville United Methodist Church, 505 U.S. Highway 169, is hosting a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Oct. 17.
Anyone is invited and there is no limit on the items of clothing participants take. Clothing will be available for adults only.
For more information, contact Rebecca Mulford at 308-9040 or by emailing revrebeccam@gmail.com.
