Clay County Public Health Center will offer a variety of healthy food options such as fruits and vegetables at a free mobile food pantry at the health center, 800 Haines Drive in Liberty, on Wednesday, July 7.
"This has been made possible through a partnership with Harvesters Community Food Network and these items will be provided at no cost, while supplies last. Everyone is welcome," states a release.
Due to COVID-19, the pantry is operating as a drive-thru event. Food distribution starts no later than 3 p.m. and goes until runout or 5 p.m., whichever is first.
