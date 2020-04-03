Freeze warning in Kansas City until morning

The U.S. National Weather Service is reporting a Freeze Warning through the Kansas City area until 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Areas along and south of Interstate 70 will see greatest impacts, a NWS release states.
Those who have weather sensitive plants are advised to cover them or bring them indoors.
