KANSAS CITY — Funding for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City has taken a hit during this pandemic, limiting the organization’s services to a smaller number of families this year, a press release states.

To alleviate financial burdens, local owners and operators of the McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op launched a fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will stay local, assisting RMHC-KC in its mission to keep families close.

“We have always prioritized RMHC-KC, not only because it's our namesake charity, but because it’s the right thing to do,” says McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op President and local Owner-Operator, Lisa Essig. “They do so much for families in our communities and it’s our turn to give back by ensuring that the organization has the funds they need to continue providing services.”

Along with its beverage partner the Coca-Cola Company, local McDonald’s owner-operators launched Sleeves For Support.

As of June 29, participating McDonald’s restaurants across the Kansas City metro began selling custom-designed sleeves to hold 30-ounce drink cups.

“Our local Ronald McDonald Houses have stayed open and served families in new and creative ways during the pandemic and we need donations now more than ever,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. “We can always count on the tremendous support of our local McDonald’s owner-operators and our amazing community to step up when we need it the most.”

Ronald McDonald Houses aim to keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need. While it costs RMHC-KC $99 a night to house a family, they do not require families to pay, therefore relying on donations to offset costs.

To learn more and donate, visit rmhckc.org/donate/.