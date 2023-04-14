Funny video shows deputies rescuing stuck couple with tractor

In a video that now has dozens of shares and more than 130 social media reactions, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen responding to a call about a couple who had gotten their vehicle stuck in overnight hours of Wednesday, April 12, while in a farmer’s field near the Missouri River. The video was recorded with deputy bodycams.
CLAY COUNTY — In a video that now has dozens of shares and more than 130 social media reactions as of 3 p.m. Friday, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen responding to a call about a couple who had gotten their vehicle stuck in overnight hours of Wednesday, April 12, while in a farmer’s field near the Missouri River. The video was recorded with deputy bodycams.
“A couple had gotten their truck stuck after they'd driven it to an isolated area near the Missouri River to engage in some, um, amorous activities,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post that contains the video reads. “The ground was so soft, deputies were concerned both their patrol cars and a tow truck would get stuck even trying to get to the couple's truck. Coming to their and the couple's rescue: the farmer who owned the land and his tractor.”
The farmer, apparently a good sport who declined to press charges, also let an excited deputy be part of the tractor ride that pulled the stuck truck from the field.
“Yup, never thought I’d be doing this when I first became a cop,” one deputy can be heard saying in the video. Elsewhere in the video, two deputies can be heard discussing who will be the one to ride the tractor, when one deputy says, “I’m OK. I want to! I want to experience it.”
After riding the tractor, the deputy who went for the ride can be seen rubbing his hands and saying, “Well, I can mark that off my bucket list: ridden on a tractor.”
The sheriff’s office posted the video and edited it with an intro title, “Deputies ON TRACTORS Sheriffin.’”
Comments left by the public showcased their love for the post and their laughter.
“Now THAT'S what I'm talkin' about,” wrote The Rural Badge.
“Always something new and exciting in the fields of law enforcement,” wrote retired Clay County Sheriff’s office deputy and administrator Steve Siercks.
“It's the spring weather. Brings out the Frisky in all of us. LOL,” wrote Phil Stockard.
