Funny video shows deputies rescuing stuck couple with tractor

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY — In a video that now has dozens of shares and more than 130 social media reactions as of 3 p.m. Friday, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen responding to a call about a couple who had gotten their vehicle stuck in overnight hours of Wednesday, April 12, while in a farmer’s field near the Missouri River. The video was recorded with deputy bodycams.

“A couple had gotten their truck stuck after they'd driven it to an isolated area near the Missouri River to engage in some, um, amorous activities,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post that contains the video reads. “The ground was so soft, deputies were concerned both their patrol cars and a tow truck would get stuck even trying to get to the couple's truck. Coming to their and the couple's rescue: the farmer who owned the land and his tractor.”

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

