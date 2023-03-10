Gavel

Metro Creative

A Gladstone couple pleaded guilty in federal court March 9 to producing and distributing pornographic images of two child victims.

Joshua P. Goodspeed, 47, and his wife, Jennifer Goodspeed, 38, pleaded guilty in separate appearances before a U.S. District judge. Joshua pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet and one count of receiving child porn over the internet. Jennifer pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to distribute child porn over the internet.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.