Joshua P. Goodspeed, 47, and Jennifer Goodspeed, 38, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes. Joshua was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison without parole. Jennifer was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison without parole.
A Gladstone husband and wife were sentenced in federal court for producing and distributing pornographic images of two child victims.
Jennifer was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of the 12 victims, or $3,000 to each victim if paid within 30 days of the sentencing hearing.
“The Goodspeeds will be required to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout their life,” reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore’s office for the Western District of Missouri.
On March 9, Joshua pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet. Jennifer pleaded guilty the same day to one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua allegedly admitted he used two child victims to produce child porn from Jan. 1, 2011 to March 12, 2012.
“He also admitted that he attempted to distribute child pornography on Nov. 17, 2020, and that he received child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012,” reads a release from Moore’s office. “Jennifer Goodspeed admitted that she attempted to distribute an image of child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012.”
Joshua pleaded guilty without a plea agreement. According to Jennifer’s plea agreement, an FBI undercover investigation identified a social media file-sharing platform, which was knowingly accessing, importing and maintaining video files that depicted “the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture and abuse of a toddler,” reads the release from the Department of Justice. Joshua was allegedly linked to an account on this social media site.
On June 16, 2012, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Goodspeeds’ residence. Federal agents seized Joshua’s phone, laptop and one computer hard drive, and interviewed both defendants. According to the plea agreement, the couple admitted they took nude photos of two child victims.
“Jennifer Goodspeed told investigators she sometimes sent some of the photos to her husband via cellphone or email while he was traveling,” reads the statement from Moore’s office. “Forensic examiners found hundreds of images of child porn on the devices seized including photos of the two child victims that were produced by the Goodspeeds.”
