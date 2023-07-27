jail

Joshua P. Goodspeed, 47, and Jennifer Goodspeed, 38, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes. Joshua was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison without parole. Jennifer was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison without parole.

A Gladstone husband and wife were sentenced in federal court for producing and distributing pornographic images of two child victims.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

