Ryan A. Utterback, 29, of Gladstone, faces felony child molestation and misdemeanor domestic assault and furnishing pornographic material to a child charges in two cases after multiple underage victims alleged inappropriate behavior from Utterback.

According to court records, one incident occurred on Christmas in 2020 when Utterback was at a family function. The probable cause statement reports a child under the age 15 reported to investigators Utterback fondled the child and then placed the child on his lap and moved the child’s body against his while touching the child’s thighs.

The probable cause statement also alleges a second child reported another incident involving Utterback that allegedly occurred Dec. 30, 2020. According to the probable cause statement, while on the way to get tacos for relatives, Utterback stuck his finger in a hole of a child’s jeans and started rubbing the child’s leg.

The victim, a 14-year-old, told investigators “it felt uncomfortable and that (the child) didn’t like it at all,” reports the probable cause statement.

Another incident, involving a second case and probable cause statement, allegedly occurred in August of 2021. In that case, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to a residence on Cookingham Drive to a report of 6-year-old child reporting Utterback, who knows the child’s mother, showing the child videos of people having sex on his phone.

The child told forensic investigators that incidents involving Utterback and showing the child pornographic videos began around the time the child was 4.

“(The child) further stated that while Utterback was at (the victim’s) house, he would be sitting on the toilet going to the bathroom and he would call (the child) into the bathroom to get him items from within the bathroom,” reads the probable cause statement in that case. “While (the child) was in the bathroom with Utterback, (the child) was shown videos of individuals engaged in sex acts by Utterback from his phone.”

According to online court records, Utterback pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently on bond. A court date is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27.