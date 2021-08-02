A Gladstone man was indicted by a federal grand jury for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography.

Joshua P. Goodspeed, 45, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City that replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Goodspeed June 21. The indictment charges Goodspeed with one count of producing child pornography, which involved two child victims according to court documents, and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, FBI agents identified Goodspeed during an investigation of a secure file sharing platform, identified in court documents as “Cloud A.” Goodspeed allegedly was among users of the platform who accessed, imported or maintained video files from a series that “depicts the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture and abuse of a toddler,” states a release from Acting United States Attorney of the Western District of Missouri Teresa A. Moore.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Goodspeed’s residence June 16. “Investigators found hundreds of files of child pornography on Goodspeed’s iPhone, laptop and external hard drive, including some photos of child victims allegedly taken by Goodspeed,” states the release. “Goodspeed’s file-sharing application account contained more than 1,000 videos of child pornography.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the FBI and Kansas City Police Department. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.