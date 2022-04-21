A Gladstone man who was injured in a shootout when his drug-trafficking customers tried to rob him has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana, including selling marijuana near a public school, and illegally possessing firearms.

Carreon L. Brown, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays Tuesday, April 19, to 11 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 4, 2021, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of distributing marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Brown admitted to participating in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Clay County from Jan. 9, 2020 to Feb. 10, 2021.

“During that time, he was in possession of two firearms – a Glock .45-caliber handgun and a Glock 10mm handgun,” states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Undercover ATF agents purchased marijuana from Brown on several occasions.

“Three of those undercover purchases occurred in January 2020 at a residence near Golden Oaks Education Center, a public school for special education students. The investigation paused due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, and the agents did not conduct any additional undercover purchases in 2020,” states the release.

According to court documents, when Brown met two individuals to sell marijuana Oct. 30, 2020, the suspects attempted to rob him.

“Brown exchanged gunfire with one of the men as Brown fled. Both Brown and one of the customers sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange. During the investigation into that incident, Kansas City police officers found the Glock .45-caliber handgun in Brown’s apartment,” states the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

According to court documents, the weapon was test-fired and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which revealed presumptive matches to multiple firearm incidents including aggravated assaults in April, May and September of 2020; and a murder in June of the same year. The gun also was also match for an October 2020 incident that included recovered shell casings.

“Given renewed concern that Brown was involved in firearm violence in the Kansas City metropolitan area, an undercover ATF agent purchased marijuana from Brown on three more occasions in February 2021,” states the release.

That same month, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment. Officers located the loaded Glock 10mm handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, more than 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,592 in cash.