jail

Mia Lee Jamison, 70, was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Jamison pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting a crime of violence and one count of making a false statement to investigators of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

 Metro Creative

A Gladstone woman was sentenced in federal court this month for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, which contained several businesses.

Mia Lee Jamison, 70, was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release. On June 2, Jamison pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting a crime of violence — to maliciously destroy a building by arson — and one count of making a false statement to investigators of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.