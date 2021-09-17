In early August, thieves removed the 7-foot, 400-pound Native American Osage woman sculpture from the Francois Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain in Kansas City’s Northland.

Within a few short days after she went missing, law enforcement including Shoal Creek Property Crimes detective Steven Downing and his partner with the help of community partners, recovered her. Sadly, she was found in many pieces. The would-be metal scrappers had her long enough to chop her up, but not long enough to sell or melt her – although a few small sections of the statue were not recovered, according to the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department.

After consulting with the sculptor Kwan Wu and the foundry, it appears that the sculpture can – and will be – restored to her original beauty.

The Osage woman statue cost nearly $80,000 to design, create, transport and install. The cost to repair her is estimated to be $12,000. Currently donations are around $3,600.

“There are no funds in the budget for this expense,” explained Chouteau Fountain Founders Chairman Dick Davis, “so we partnered with the City of Fountains Foundation to create a GoFundMe page to help cover the extra costs.”

Donations are 100% tax deductible, and all contributions will be earmarked solely for the restoration and return of the Osage woman statue to the site.

"Rest assured, enhanced security measures to protect all of the sculptures at the site are now in place to deter future criminal activity," Davis said.

To link to the Go Fund Me page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/repair-stolen-bronze-statue-osage-woman.