Golf tournament, grant benefit survivors of domestic abuse

SMITHVILLE — The Kalani Foundation is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser to help in its efforts to support survivors of domestic abuse. During the event, a $1,000 Bacon & Eggs grant will be distributed.

Beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex, 18212 Golf Course Road the First Kalani Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser will feature a silent auction, music, food, drinks and awards.

Those participating in the silent auction will get an opportunity to bid on Kansas City Kings signed memorabilia as well as other items.

To register, call 532-4100.

Bacon & Eggs Grant

Philanthropy sometimes starts with simple "Bacon & Eggs," a press release states.

"In 2014, I had the privilege of getting to cook breakfast for (Collins) 'Colonel' Kindred and the conversations that took place during those times changed my life's direction," states Kalani Foundation Founder Kristine Bunch. "As a Survivor of Domestic Violence, often times people shy away from being around Survivor's or even caring enough to listen by taking the time to be a friend in some of the loneliest of times. Colonel Kindred and his loving wife, Lou Kindred, somehow became my friend in 2014, and I am forever grateful for their friendship, heartfelt conversations and the chance to cook them bacon & eggs."

Bunch said the story leading up to breakfast began when she brought over a cooking pan and cooking utensils to cook breakfast for them. She said the laughter in response is unforgettable when Col. said to her, " You know we have pans here to cook that in."

Immediately, she started laughing, Bunch said.

"Because as all good cooks know, we prefer to cook meals with our own pots and pans and I brought mine over to his house so I could rest assured the breakfast would turn out great by cooking in my own pan."

This whole experience inspired the annual "Bacon & Eggs grant. Kalani Foundation will give a $1,000 grant to an individual with their own "Bacon & Eggs" story.

All participants must write an essay to Kalani Foundation, 206 Richardson Street # 749,Smithville, Missouri 64089. Entries will be accepted until Sept. 15, 2020, and a winner will be announced Oct. 1, 2020, which is Smithville's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Kalani Foundation helps women, kids and their pets with immediate resources like food, clothing, rides to school, counseling and housing.