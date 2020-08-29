Golf tournament supports youth scholarships

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Recreation Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Tee it up Fore Parks golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 14 raising more than $10,000 to support youth scholarships for programs, services and community center memberships provided by Liberty Parks and Recreation.
There were 96 players who participated and the winning team shot 16 under par. Since the scholarship program began in 2009, the LPRF has been able to provide nearly $80,000 in scholarships assisting 1,068 individuals.
