CLAY COUNTY — A good Samaritan was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, May 4, after attempting to offer roadside assistance to two people who allegedly had vehicle trouble along Interstate 35.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol said a 911 call was received about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for an ongoing assault occurring around mile marker 31.8 on southbound I-35.

Bell said a man pulled over on the side of the interstate to help an adult and a juvenile in another vehicle that appeared to be broken down. When the victim began to offer assistance, the pair began assaulting him, Bell said, resulting in the victim suffering serious injuries and being transported to an area hospital.

It is unclear, according to Bell, if the two suspects, who were taken into custody, actually had vehicle trouble or were using “that as a ruse” to perpetrate a crime on an unsuspecting victim.

As of Friday, May 7, the victim’s condition is unknown.

The names of the victim and the suspects have yet to be released as the investigation is ongoing. Charges, Bell said, are pending.