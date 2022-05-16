The Missouri House passed House Bill 1738 following Senate passage two days earlier. Included as an amendment was language from House Bill 2821 introduced by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Missouri House District 12 including Smithville. The language renames a portion of U.S. Highway 169 from Main Street in Smithville north to Missouri Highway VV in Gower as “Championship Way.”

“I wanted to recognize both the Smithville Warriors and East Buchanan Bulldogs for winning their state championships in football,” said Hurlbert. “Two schools so close together to both win their championships is rare and worth this special designation. I’m glad the rest of the legislature agreed and sent this bill to the governor’s desk.”

The Warriors won the Class 4 football state championship at the end of the fall high school sports season while the East Buchanan Bulldogs won the Class 1 championship. If the governor sign HB 1738, the designation will go into effect Aug. 28.