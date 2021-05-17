Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson dropped plans to expand the state’s Medicaid program to thousands of low-income families after the GOP-led legislature refused to fund the voter-approved expansion.

The approved ballot measure stated people ages 19 to 65 earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — less than $17,774 annually for an individual or $37,570 for a family of four — “shall be eligible” and “shall receive coverage” for Medicaid benefits starting July 1. The amendment did not change existing eligibility standards for children and seniors or say how to pay for the expansion to cover about 275,000 people.

“Although I was never in support of MO HealthNet expansion, I always said that I would uphold the ballot amendment if it passed. The majority of Missouri voters supported it, and we included funds for the expansion in our budget proposal,” Parson said Thursday, May 13. “However, without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent.”

Prior to the vote, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued an opinion in June 2020 explicitly stating that the MO HealthNet expansion ballot initiative did not create a revenue source or direct the General Assembly to appropriate funds. The court noted the General Assembly retained discretionary authority to fund or not fund expansion.

House Budget Chair Cody Smith removed Parson's request for funding early on. According to the Kansas City Star, Republicans repeatedly voted down the $130 million — which would have come with $1.6 billion in federal funding.

The decision may trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion.

“This is going to end up in court — the governor knows it’s going to end up in court,” said Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs With Justice, one of the organizations supporting Medicaid expansion.

Emily Kalmer, spokeswoman for the American Cancer Society Action Network, said cancer patients cannot wait for legal battles to access coverage Medicaid expansion would provide.

“Earlier this year, during his state of the state address, Governor Parson committed to upholding the will of Missouri voters by funding Medicaid expansion. The legislature has ignored the governor’s budget recommendations,” she said.

“By backtracking on implementation of Medicaid expansion, Governor Parson is breaking his promise to the people of this state and violating his oath to uphold the Missouri Constitution,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. “Whatever reputation he once had for respecting the law is gone forever, and he is just another politician whose word can’t be trusted. Medicaid expansion will still happen as the constitution requires, but because of the governor’s dishonorable action, it will take a court order to do it.”

Republican House leaders remained confident the legislative process would stand against a lawsuit.

“I'm not an attorney, (I) won't really speak to all of the dynamics around potential litigation without knowing who might file suit against whom,” Smith, R-Carthage, told reporters last week. “I would only assume that we would hire counsel to defend us if we were a party in some lawsuit. I don't know why that would be the case as it relates to Medicaid expansion.”