On Thursday, Nov. 12, Gov. Mike Parson said he is relaxing quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools related to staff and students exposed to coronavirus.

What's in the update

Under the updated guidance, proper mask wearing may now prevent individuals from being identified as close contacts in K-12 schools that have implemented a mask mandate. This means if both individuals at school – the person with COVID-19 and the person exposed– have masks on and are wearing them correctly, the person exposed does not need to quarantine.

The guidance also states that although not required to quarantine, individuals exposed should stay home if they become ill.

“Exposed individuals should self-monitor for symptoms and stay home at the first sign of illness. They should also continue to wear a mask at all times to further reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus,” states a governor’s office release. “The person who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to isolate at home.”

According to the governor’s office release, close contacts in K-12 schools should continue to quarantine at home for 14 days if their school does not require students and staff to wear masks or if the mask was not being worn properly by either the person with COVID-19 or the person exposed.

“We believe this change will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus,” Parson said.

Rise in cases

The change comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state. In the last seven days, Missouri confirmed 25,961 new cases, with nearly 4,000 in the last 24 hours. The state also reported a record 2,248 people in hospitals as of Nov. 9 with 518 in ICU and 248 on ventilators.

“As COVID cases increase across the state, we understand that the virus is not going away quickly. Rigorous mitigation strategies and reasonable quarantine protocols will help provide our students on-site learning opportunities more consistently,” states Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said during a Thursday press briefing with the governor. “Our teachers and school leaders have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our students throughout the first quarter, but the current structure is not sustainable long-term. Students and their families struggle to keep up with coursework in a distanced model of instruction when students are temporarily quarantined, and many districts have been forced to suspend in-person learning opportunities after large numbers of school staff members were directed to quarantine.”

The state has reported 225,371 confirmed cases and 3,339 deaths since the pandemic began earlier this year. The current positivity rate of 22.4% is more than four times the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.

Missouri currently has no statewide mask mandate, but some counties like Clay County, via county public health mandates, do. According to Clay County Public Health Center, there have been 3,410 total COVID-10 cases and 64 deaths in its reporting jurisdiction since reporting began in March. CCPHC reports cases in Clay County outside of Kansas City. Kansas City Health Department, which reports cases in Kansas City in Clay County, reported a total of 3,711 positives in portion of the city in county limits with an additional 57 deaths to date. The week of Nov. 1, CCPHC reported its highest total of cases in a week’s span with 458.

Clay County Public Health Director Gary Zaborac said significant rises in cases are related to mass community spread with people across the county ignoring the countywide mask mandate and other prevention methods like physical distancing.

To keep schools and communities open, Parson said Missourians needed to “take responsibility” to curb rising COVID-19 cases through mitigation strategies like wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, but again said he will resist issuing statewide rules requiring masks in public. That decision, the governor said, should be left to local leaders.

“It’s up to the local levels to be able to do that,” Parson said. “That’s why you have elections.”

The news of changes to school-related quarantining comes as Parson also expanded the ongoing special session to allow debate on legislation that makes it more difficult for individuals to sue businesses for pandemic-related damages.

Parson’s legislation proposal would provide liability protection for health care workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency; products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency; and premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency.

Area responses

On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city cannot recommend Kansas City schools follow the updated nonquarantine guidance from the state.

“Masks continue to be one of the best ways to slow the spread of this virus, and I hope the governor’s acknowledgment of their benefit will encourage more to wear them. Still, masks are not a substitute for proper quarantine measures in schools or elsewhere — particularly as we’ve seen a concerning spike in cases over the past several months," he said in a release. "... As of today, CDC guidance regarding quarantine periods in schools has not changed, even when masks are present at the time of COVID-19 exposure. Kansas City will continue to follow that guidance."

This is a developing story. More details, including how local school districts are responding to the update, will be published as they become available.