JEFFERSON CITY — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Missouri and across the Midwest, Gov. Mike Parson today signed Executive Order 20-19 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, according to a press release.

This will allow continued flexibility in deploying critical resources around the state as well as the continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and easing of regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the extreme COVID-19 outbreak our country is currently experiencing,” Parson said. “If we do not slow the spread of the virus, our health care system will quickly become overwhelmed. This creates a major risk not only for COVID-19 patients but anyone requiring health care support, from emergency situations such as car accidents to the treatment of serious health conditions such as cancer.”

With the onset of flu season and the winter months, respiratory illnesses will begin to spread more rapidly, and COVID-19 is following the same pattern. Due to these extreme risks, Parson has issued a statewide public health warning outlining expectations for all individuals living and working in the state, including guidance for personal behavior, businesses, and travel.

The health warning also includes community level guidance and action plans based on three risk categories – extreme risk, critical risk, and serious risk. His office will be communicating with mayors, county commissioners, and local leaders across the state to explain and help implement the appropriate guidance in their communities.

Wearing a mask, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene remain the three major COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Other key guidance includes the following:

Limit interactions with others to less than 15 minutes

Limit regular group interactions to a small group (10 or less) of family members

Minimize travel outside of Missouri

Consider occupancy limits reflective of social distancing

“This is a critical time for our state. Everyone is affected. Every community is at risk, and until a vaccine is widely available to the public, the best weapon we have against COVID-19 is prevention,” Parson said.