Clay County Prosecuting attorney Zach Thompson says if convicted, Timothy Haslett Jr. faces up to five life sentences and 36 years in prison. Haslett was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond for Haslett, who has been in custody of the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty since his arrest in October, is set at $3 million.

CLAY COUNTY — During a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, it was announced Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs has been indicted by Clay County grand jury on nine felony counts in the rape and kidnapping case of a woman who told investigators she was held captive in Haslett’s residence last year.

Timothy Haslett Jr.

Timothy Haslett Jr.

Investigators were initially called to the neighborhood around Haslett’s rented house on Old Orchard Avenue in Excelsior Springs in October. Police received reports of a woman going door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Grand jury indicts Haslett on 9 felony counts in kidnapping, rape case

Clay County Prosecuting attorney Zach Thompson Thompson said more than 100 leads and 1,000 hours have been spent investigating the case that is still ongoing. Law enforcement agencies from across the Northland have assisted in the case including Excelsior Springs police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone police, Liberty police, Smithville police, North Kansas police, Kansas City police, the Missouri Highway Patrol and FBI.
Jaynie M. Crosdale

Jaynie M. Crosdale

possible witness

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.