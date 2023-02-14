Grand jury indicts Haslett on 9 felony counts in kidnapping, rape case

Clay County Prosecuting attorney Zach Thompson Thompson said more than 100 leads and 1,000 hours have been spent investigating the case that is still ongoing. Law enforcement agencies from across the Northland have assisted in the case including Excelsior Springs police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone police, Liberty police, Smithville police, North Kansas police, Kansas City police, the Missouri Highway Patrol and FBI.
CLAY COUNTY — During a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, it was announced Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs has been indicted by Clay County grand jury on nine felony counts in the rape and kidnapping case of a woman who told investigators she was held captive in Haslett’s residence last year.
Investigators were initially called to the neighborhood around Haslett’s rented house on Old Orchard Avenue in Excelsior Springs in October. Police received reports of a woman going door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Once officers arrived on scene, it was “readily evident she was being held against her will at some point,” Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy told media at the scene last year. The female victim said she escaped Haslett’s basement after being bound with duct tape and a metal collar.
Clay County Prosecuting attorney Zach Thompson said Tuesday, if convicted, Haslett faces up to five life sentences. Haslett was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond for Haslett, who has been in custody of the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty since his arrest in October, is set at $3 million.
Thompson said more than 100 leads and 1,000 hours have been spent investigating the case that is still ongoing. Law enforcement agencies from across the Northland have assisted in the case including Excelsior Springs police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone police, Liberty police, Smithville police, North Kansas police, Kansas City police, the Missouri Highway Patrol and FBI.
“We would not be here if not for the bravery of one woman and the tireless efforts of the men and woman of 16 different agencies,” said the prosecuting attorney.
A court date has been set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Clay County Circuit Court.
Thompson said investigators are still looking for potential witness Jaynie M. Crosdale and anyone with information into her whereabouts should call Excelsior Springs police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
Investigators said Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.