KEARNEY — With a slew of dignitaries and stakeholders in attendance, the city of Kearney officially broke ground on its second Interstate 35 interchange with the ceremonial turning of dirt Tuesday, April 12.

The groundbreaking, which took place at the city’s water tower off 19th Street, included remarks from Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacie Bratcher, Mayor Randy Pogue, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves and Ed Hassinger, Missouri Department of Transportation’s deputy director and chief engineer.

Bratcher equated the occasion to standing on threshold of history.

“Just two weeks ago, we were celebrating Clay County’s bicentennial and Kearney history at the first-ever Legends Festival, reflecting on the mighty railroad and livestock industries that forged the city of Kearney,” she said. “And now, some 200 years later, we are gathered to fling open the door to newfound possibilities that lay ahead with the construction of a new Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange.”

The new interchange at 19th Street will include a diverging diamond, the second one in Clay County. A diverging diamond is a type of interchange where the two directions of traffic on the non-freeway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge at the freeway. The project will also feature two separate roundabouts, bike lanes, a walking trail and sidewalks.

The project is being funded through cost-share efforts between the city and MoDOT. MoDOT is covering $10 million while Kearney voters approved a $24.3 million bond issue in 2018 and a sales tax increase to 8.625% for debt obtained by bond issuance to help cover the city’s portion of construction costs.

While funding was approved in 2018, right-of-way acquisitions, unforeseen costs like utility placements and the COVID-19 pandemic stymied the construction timeline and called total costs into question. The city went back and forth with property owners that eventually ended in a legal dispute with two landowners and a postponement of bid letting last year.

According to MoDOT, the project is expected to cost around $27 million.

During the groundbreaking, Pogue said the effort to construct the new interchange actually began two decades ago. The first time came in 2002, when the city submitted a study to MoDOT for an interchange at 136th Street, near where Crossroads Community Church is now located.

“That was going to be a $40 million-plus project, far too expensive,” he told the crowd Tuesday. A second and more affordable option for a half-diamond design was submitted in 2005.

“We could not receive support for that initiative,” the mayor said. “Finally, in 2014, using a federal earmark secured by Congressman Sam Graves, a third access justification report was completed and received approval by MoDOT and the federal highway administration. The third time was the charm. Thank you, Mr. Graves.”

Graves said the project marks a “great day” not just for Kearney, but for the region.

“Infrastructure is something that the government should do and should do well,” he remarked. “… This is going to be a major improvement to the entire area.”

Currently, utility work for the project is underway with trucks and crews seen along Interstate 35 and in its median throughout the Kearney area. Construction is expected to continue for two years.

“Watch for people in orange and yellow vests. Respect them and those working on the highway. Safety is important,” said Hassinger.