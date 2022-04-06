KEARNEY — After multiple years of planning and fundraising for the major road improvement project, a groundbreaking for the second Interstate 35 interchange in Kearney is coming Tuesday, April 12.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Kearney will host the event at 11 a.m. to help celebrate the construction of the interchange at 19th Street. The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at the Kearney water tower at 1306 Watson Drive.

The ceremony will feature speakers including U.S. Rep. for Missouri Sam Graves, Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue, MoDOT representatives and others.

“The new interchange will cross over I-35 and will include ramps to and from I-35. This project will also include a diverging diamond, the second one in Clay County. The project will feature two separate roundabouts, new bike lanes along with a walking trail and sidewalks,” states a MoDOT release.

The project is being funded through cost-share efforts between the city and MoDOT. MoDOT is covering $10 million while Kearney voters approved a $24.3 million bond issue in 2018 and a sales tax increase to 8.625% for debt obtained by bond issuance to help cover the city’s portion of construction costs.

While funding was approved in 2018, right-of-way acquisitions, unforeseen costs like utility placements and the COVID-19 pandemic stymied the construction timeline and called total costs into question. The city went back and forth with property owners that eventually ending in a legal dispute with two landowners and a postponement of bid letting last year.

According to MoDOT, the project is expected to cost around $27 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place rain or shine.

