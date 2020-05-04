The Missouri National Guard is collecting used N-95 masks at 13 collection points from around the state for delivery to a central decontamination site.

“With the nationwide shortage of N-95 masks, the Guard is ensuring the masks we have currently are clean, safe and available for use,” said the commander of 70th Troop Command, Col. Denise Wilkinson. “This process will significantly alleviate the strain on masks within the state.”

Missouri National Guard mobilized over 50 members to support this mission.

"The Guard remains fully committed to assisting local and state health officials, as well as supporting the health and well-being of our citizens and service members," states a release.