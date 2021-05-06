A Kansas City man who was on parole and living in a halfway house in St. Louis after pleading guilty in Clay County to felony child porn possession faces new child porn possession charges.

David S. Bigler was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Court documents report Bigler's probation officer called police March 30 to report Bigler "returned late to the transition house due to watching child pornography."

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, police searched Bigler's cellphone and found more than 100 images and videos of child porn.

According to Clay County Circuit Court records, Bigler pleaded guilty in 2015 to child porn possession and received probation, which was later revoked in 2018 for a violation.

According to current court records, Bigler has been appointed a public defender in his new case.