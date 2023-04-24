CLAY COUNTY — During a docket call Monday, April 24, in the Clay County court case of kidnapping and rape against Timothy Haslett Jr., Haslett’s attorney Tiffany Leuty said discovery of evidence has not been completed and asked that the case be continued. A new court date is set for June 5.
Haslett, of Excelsior Springs, was indicted by Clay County grand jury on nine felony counts in the rape and kidnapping of a woman who told investigators she was held captive in Haslett’s residence last year.
Investigators were initially called to the neighborhood around Haslett’s rented house on Old Orchard Avenue in Excelsior Springs in October. Police received reports of a woman going door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Once officers arrived on scene, it was “readily evident she was being held against her will at some point,” Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy told media at the scene last year. The female victim said she escaped Haslett’s basement after being bound with duct tape and a metal collar.
If convicted, Haslett faces up to five life sentences. Haslett was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Haslett has been in custody of the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty since his arrest in October.
