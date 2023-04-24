CLAY COUNTY — During a docket call Monday, April 24, in the Clay County court case of kidnapping and rape against Timothy Haslett Jr., Haslett’s attorney Tiffany Leuty said discovery of evidence has not been completed and asked that the case be continued. A new court date is set for June 5.

Haslett, of Excelsior Springs, was indicted by Clay County grand jury on nine felony counts in the rape and kidnapping of a woman who told investigators she was held captive in Haslett’s residence last year.

