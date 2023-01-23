The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns that gravy of ready-to-eat Hy-Vee beef pot roast entrée products may contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label.

“FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase,” reads the health alert.

