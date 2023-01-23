The beef pot roast entrée products that are part of the health alert were produced between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023. They include 25.5 oz. plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Used By dates of Jan. 2 to Jan. 24 and lot codes of 22360-23016.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns that gravy of ready-to-eat Hy-Vee beef pot roast entrée products may contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label.
“FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase,” reads the health alert.
The beef pot roast entrée products were produced between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert:
• 11.6 oz. plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Use By dates of Jan. 3 to Jan. 24 and lot codes of 22361-23017.
• 25.5 oz. plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Used By dates of Jan. 2 to Jan. 24 and lot codes of 22360-23016.
The products bear establishment number “EST. 51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in eight states including Missouri.
“The problem was discovered when the establishment identified that they received a substitute gravy mix from their spice supplier that includes wheat, whereas the normal gravy mix does not. The establishment notified FSIS that the label on the back of the product does not list wheat contained in the substitute gravy mix,” states the health alert. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.”
FSIS reported concern that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.
“Consumers with a wheat allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” states the health alert.
Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications of Hy-Vee, at (515) 559-5770 and tpotthoff@hy-vee.com.
