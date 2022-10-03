CLAY COUNTY — According to Clay County Public Health Center, as of Friday, Sept. 30, Clay County has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

“With the goal of preventing further spread, Clay County communicable disease prevention staff have provided isolation guidance to the patient and are in the process of communicating with anyone who may have come into close contact with the patient while they were infectious,” states a health center release.

