CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to a stifling heat dome impacting a huge swath of the central U.S. including Missouri and Kansas, millions of Americans have been under heat alerts all week. This includes Clay County, where excessive heat warnings have been in effect as temperatures have been in the triple digits with heat indexes in 120s to 130s.
“These conditions are untenable for even short durations,” wrote the Weather Service in Kansas City on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Emergency response
As dangerous as the sweltering heat has been this week, emergency response crews say they have, fortunately, seen minimal impact in calls for service related to heat illnesses.
In the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, Fire Chief Dave Cline said they have “run a few heat-related calls in the last couple of days,” but no serious injuries or deaths. When it’s this hot out, he said, requests for service tend to slow as people try to stay indoors.
“That’s not uncommon when we have heat like this,” he said.
When there are calls for heat-related concerns, the chief said they typically come from the tent campground areas at Smithville Lake.
“But when it gets this hot, people really aren't camping out in those areas where the tents are as much,” he said.
The chief said there have been a few fire calls for service related to heat, but in those instances, alarms were tripped by humidity, not an actual fire.
Calls for details from Kearney’s fire district have yet to be returned.
Assistant Fire Chief Pete Vanness, who oversees the emergency medical services division for Liberty Fire Department, said his staff has run two calls where the primary complaint was heat-related issues.
The staff has also been mindful of the heat as well, he said. The teams rest in the fire station’s air conditioning.
“If there’s a fire when it’s this hot, we have to sometimes get a rehab tent up and there’s usually more manpower needed to fight a fire,” he explained. “Not only the fire, but the heat zaps firefighters quicker. They don’t last as long on the line.”
Dr. John Owen, vice president for emergency services at Liberty Hospital, said the day shift in the emergency department saw four heat-related injuries on Thursday, Aug. 24. He said the four range from those with mild symptoms to being critically ill.
“I truly believe that public education on heat-related illnesses is paying off and people are heeding the advice,” Owen said. “The severity is worse in the older population.”
Owen said he would rather have people come to the ER if they are feeling sick due to the heat than risk not coming in for treatment.
“It’s better to err on the side of caution,” he said. “It’s easier to deal with IV fluids and getting cooled down than a stay in the ICU.”
Both Owen and Vanness encourage the community to be mindful of its senior population, especially those who live alone.
“Check in on those older people,” Owen said. “It would be better to treat them immediately if there is a problem than to have the heat compound the issue.”
Vanness said any project outside can wait until it’s cooler.
Heat Illness Symptoms
Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of the water and salt contained in sweat. According to the state health department, those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
Warning signs of heat exhaustion include:
• Heavy sweating
• Paleness
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness and weakness
• Dizziness or fainting
• Headache
• Nausea or vomiting
In people experiences these symptoms, they should:
• Rest in a cool, preferably air-conditioned, area.
• Loosen clothing.
• Cool down with a shower, bath or sponge bath.
• Drink plenty of non-alcoholic and caffeine-free beverages.
• Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Heat stroke is more severe and can be life-threatening.
“Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature. The body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Heat stroke can develop within minutes or hours. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given,” reads the state health department website. “Treatment includes rapidly lowering the person’s body temperature followed by intensive supportive care.”
Warning signs of heat stroke include:
• Body temperature above 103° F orally;
• Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating);
• Rapid pulse;
• Throbbing headache;
• Dizziness;
• Nausea;
• Confusion; and
• Unconsciousness.
If symptoms of heat stroke are present, a person should call 911 and they should be moved to a cooler area until help arrives.
The following tips are provided by the state health department for preventing heat illness.
• While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area so that your body has a chance to recover.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully, preferably before noon or in the evening,
• If unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly, pick up the pace gradually and limit your exercise or work time.
• Wear sunscreen to protect skin from the sun's harmful rays. Sunburn affects your body's ability to cool itself and causes a loss of body fluids.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you.
• If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day when hot weather heat advisories have been issued.
• Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment. If air conditioning is not available, consider a visit to a shopping mall, public library, movie theater, supermarket or other air-conditioned location for a few hours.
• Increase your fluid intake — regardless of your activity level. Don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink fluids. Ensure infants and children drink adequate amounts of liquids.
• Avoid drinks containing caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar because they can cause you to lose more fluid.
Utilities & Cooling Centers
This week’s extreme heat also means increased electricity demand as people run air conditioners to keep up with the heat. Evergy, in a release, stated it has the generation capacity available to meet customers’ needs. No outages related to heat are currently reported.
“Our system is reliable,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months. While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur.”
Evergy also works with the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates generation resources for the region.
“We appreciate our employees who are working to keep power plants running 24/7 through the heat, where temperatures in their workspace may be even higher than the local heat index, and our line crews who respond to outages to restore power to our customers,” reads the release.
If an outage occurs, customers can report it by calling (888) 544-4852. For those without access to air conditioning, residents can reach out to cooling centers by using the United Way’s 211 line to find locations.
Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative has not experienced any heat-related outages either this summer.
“We attribute this to the fact that our power generation partner, Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc., still uses conventional 'always available' generation sources such as coal plants in addition to renewables. Subsequently, Missouri electric co-ops have avoided blackouts during heat waves and winter storms that have caused widespread outages in other parts of the country,” said Communications Director Edward Watson.
According to local resources and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cooling center map, cooling centers in Clay County include: Liberty Community Center, Mid-Continent Library branches, Salvation Army Emergency Assistance in Excelsior Springs, Kansas City North Community Center, Kearney City Hall, North Kansas City YMCA and the Salvation Army Northland.
Tips for Keeping Homes Cool
Amy Becker, one of the owners at Gladstone Furnace, said calls for service for HVAC systems have skyrocketed with the heat wave.
“It has definitely been an increase,” she said. “Our technicians are seeing the results that power surges have on air conditioners such as blown capacitors. It’s also more typical to see a breakdown if maintenance hasn’t been performed.”
As air conditioners work overtime to keep up with the heat, Evergy provides these tips to help cool or prevent adding heat to residences.
• Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy, such as microwaves, crockpots, or an air fryer.
• Close blinds, shades or curtains to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day, especially for south- or west-facing windows.
• Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down.
• Keep cool air from heading out an exterior door by placing a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weather-stripping inside door frames or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.
• Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Changing them every three months keeps air flowing properly and ensures furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.
While the heat has been unbearable for many, meteorologists say relief is coming. This weekend, rain is expected across the Kansas City metro Saturday, Aug. 26, and temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday, Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.