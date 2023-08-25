heat map

The areas in purple on this map are parts of the country currently under excessive heat warnings.

CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to a stifling heat dome impacting a huge swath of the central U.S. including Missouri and Kansas, millions of Americans have been under heat alerts all week. This includes Clay County, where excessive heat warnings have been in effect as temperatures have been in the triple digits with heat indexes in 120s to 130s.

“These conditions are untenable for even short durations,” wrote the Weather Service in Kansas City on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion, stroke
air conditioner filters

Utility companies report regularly changing HVAC filters helps keep units running smoothly. They should be changed in homes at least every three months.

