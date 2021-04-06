As the Courier-Tribune prepares to celebrate 175 years in the Northland in the coming weeks, newspaper staffers seek community submissions.

If you have ever been interviewed or photographed for the newspaper over the years, please let us know what for? Did you save a clip the story? If so, we'd love to see a picture of it and you with it.

Did you ever serve as a newspaper carrier? If so, do you have a photo with your newspaper bag? We'd love to see that too!

Submissions can be emailed to news@mycouriertribune.com or posted on Facebook at @MyCourierTribune and Twitter @myCTnews. For questions or more information, call Community Life Editor Kellie Houx at 389-6630 or Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski at 903-6001.