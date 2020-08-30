During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications, according to a press release.

Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic.

In Clay County, there are two blood drives. The first is noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. The second is noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Crowley Furniture & Mattress, 200 N. Missouri Route 291.

Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.