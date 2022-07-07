Motorists in the Kansas City region are urged to keep an eye out for pavement “blow-ups," the summer’s version of potholes, created by a combination of moisture and weakening pavement when temperatures consistently reach 90 degrees or more, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release.

Pavement blow-ups are fractures occurring when a roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. That crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the roadway to buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface. Despite the term, the pavement does not actually explode.

“It’s difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, but our maintenance staff continually monitor road conditions on state routes,” said MoDOT KC Assistant District Engineer Matt Killion. “When you encounter a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT as soon as possible so our maintenance crews can make repairs. Remember, never make a call from behind the wheel. Buckle Up Phone Down.”

Motorists encountering pavement blow-ups should call 888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.