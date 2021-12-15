CLAY COUNTY — With the current high-wind warnings from the National Weather Service stating southerly winds sustained 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 65 mph expected, power lines have gone down.

In Clay County, there are currently 30 outages affecting less than 2,000 people who receive electricity via Evergy. There are less than 40 affected that receive power via Platte-Clay Electric as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Be mindful of any debris in the roadway and any down power lines should be considered "live" and avoided. The weather service is also predicting storms to roll in as well.